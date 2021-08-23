Dr. Adam Protain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Protain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Protain, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Protain, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Maui Memorial Medical Center and Providence Newberg Medical Center.
Locations
Maui Kidney Specialist LLC105 Maui Lani Pkwy Ste 100, Wailuku, HI 96793 Directions (808) 244-9555
Hospital Affiliations
- Maui Memorial Medical Center
- Providence Newberg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Protain goes beyond the call of duty. With so many patients to attend to somehow he takes the ample time to listen to the concerns of his patients. He is very easy to talk to and makes you feel comfortable with each decision. He is a straight forward but caring doctor. My experience with him has been excellent. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Adam Protain, MD
- Nephrology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
- Nephrology
Dr. Protain has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Protain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Protain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Protain.
