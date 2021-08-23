Overview

Dr. Adam Protain, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Maui Memorial Medical Center and Providence Newberg Medical Center.



Dr. Protain works at Island Kidney Care in Wailuku, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.