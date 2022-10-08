Dr. Adam Pritzker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pritzker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Pritzker, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Pritzker, MD is a Dermatologist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.
Locations
Savannah Dermatology Clinic PC712 E 70th St, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 352-8974
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Pritzker and Courtney for 2 years now. Courtney has really helped clear my acne up a lot, and for that alone, I am thankful! I had a cyst on my ear last year that Dr. Pritzker removed. Throughout the appointment, I felt at ease, because he explained everything that was going on. The staff is the best! The medical assistants are very thorough and friendly. Scheduling with the front desk staff was a breeze!
About Dr. Adam Pritzker, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Dermatology
