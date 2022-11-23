Overview

Dr. Adam Prickett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Prickett works at Northwest Eye Physicians Ltd in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Blepharitis and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.