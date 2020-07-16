See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Adam Price, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
5 (70)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adam Price, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University of Florida College of Medicine - Gainesville, FL and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, Methodist Hospital Northeast, Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.

Dr. Price works at Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Stone Oak - Suite 520 in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Live Oak, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Stone Oak - Suite 520
    1139 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 520, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 206-7477
  2. 2
    Northeast
    12709 Toepperwein Rd Ste 110, Live Oak, TX 78233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 756-5079
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
  • Methodist Hospital Northeast
  • Methodist Heart Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital
  • The University Of Chicago Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Jul 16, 2020
    DR PRICE save my life thank you for giving me a second life again never felt better life goes on with DR PRICE in your life helping you live again thank you so much
    barbara amado — Jul 16, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Adam Price, MD
    About Dr. Adam Price, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548447196
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loyola University Medical Center - Maywood, IL|Loyola University-Stritch School of Medicine, Maywood
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Chicago Hospitals - Chicago, IL
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University of Florida College of Medicine - Gainesville, FL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Price, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Price has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Price has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Price on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    70 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

