Dr. Adam Pourcho, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Adam Pourcho, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Swedish Sports, Spine, and Mu1600 E Jefferson St Ste 300, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (425) 498-2272
Northwest Spine & Sports Physicians1750 112th Ave NE Ste D258, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 498-2272
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He has fixed my hip, foot and my shoulder will be next. PRP is the way to go. He also has drained cysts in my feet. He keeps me going!!
About Dr. Adam Pourcho, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clin Rochester
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Detroit Medical Center-Wayne State University
- Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- Michigan State University
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
