Dr. Adam Polifka, MD
Dr. Adam Polifka, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.
UF Health Neurosurgery - Neuromedicine Hospital1505 SW Archer Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608 Directions (352) 273-6990
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
He is the only doctor I’ve seen that is caring ! He listen to you and and explains everything to were you can understand. I have seen over 22 doctors and he is the only one that cared.
Dr. Polifka has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Brain Aneurysm and Subdural Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polifka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Polifka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polifka.
