Overview

Dr. Adam Plotkin, MD is a Dermatologist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE and is affiliated with Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Plotkin works at Palm Beach Dermatology Group in Delray Beach, FL with other offices in Salida, CO and Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Skin Ulcer and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.