Dr. Adam Plotkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Adam Plotkin, MD is a Dermatologist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE and is affiliated with Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center.
1
Palm Beach Dermatology Group5210 Linton Blvd Ste 307, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 499-0660
2
On Site Dermatology of Colorado Pllc248 E 1st St, Salida, CO 81201 Directions (719) 539-5338
3
Us Path Labs902 Clint Moore Rd Ste 226, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Directions (561) 499-0660
Hospital Affiliations
- Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Plotkin is a wonderful and caring, brilliant physician!!
About Dr. Adam Plotkin, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1306896105
Education & Certifications
- RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE
