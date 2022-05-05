Dr. Adam Pitts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Pitts, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Pitts, MD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Pitts works at
Locations
Oral Surgical Institute300 20th Ave N Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 701-6344Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Oral Surgical Institute125 Cool Springs Blvd Ste 120, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 701-6342
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pitts?
Dr putts explained everything where I could understand it. Seems like a really neat doctor. I don’t particularly like dentist but I like him.
About Dr. Adam Pitts, MD
- Dentistry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1932256823
Education & Certifications
- ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pitts has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pitts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pitts using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pitts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pitts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pitts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.