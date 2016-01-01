See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Wilmington, NC
Overview

Dr. Adam Pflum, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Pflum works at Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Wilmington Main in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Wilmington Main
    Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Wilmington Main
1415 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401
(910) 507-3048

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon

About Dr. Adam Pflum, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 9 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1649617416
Education & Certifications

  • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
  • Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

