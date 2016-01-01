Dr. Adam Pflum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pflum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Pflum, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Pflum, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Pflum works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Wilmington Main1415 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 507-3048
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pflum?
About Dr. Adam Pflum, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1649617416
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pflum using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pflum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pflum works at
Dr. Pflum has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pflum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pflum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pflum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.