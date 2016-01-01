Overview

Dr. Adam Pflugrath, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Pflugrath works at Ophthalmic Consultants, PA in Germantown, TN with other offices in Greenville, SC, Olive Branch, MS and Jonesboro, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.