Dr. Adam Peyton, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peyton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Peyton, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Peyton, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like Cirrhosis, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1501 N Cedar Crest Blvd, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 821-2828
-
2
Lvpg Ophthalmology - Palmer Township3701 Corriere Rd Ste 17, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (610) 821-2828
-
3
Rehabilitation Service Muhlenberg 25972597 Schoenersville Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 821-2828
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peyton?
Dr. Peyton made me feel a lot more comfortable with my recent diagnosis. He explained my condition in a way that was thorough, yet understandable. He eased my mind tremendously, and gave me hope that I can potentially lead a full life beyond my initial expectations.
About Dr. Adam Peyton, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558565598
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peyton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peyton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peyton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peyton has seen patients for Cirrhosis, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peyton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Peyton speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Peyton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peyton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peyton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peyton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.