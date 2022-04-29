See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Adam Pepperman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Adam Pepperman, MD

Obstetrics
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Adam Pepperman, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.

Dr. Pepperman works at NYU Langone OB/GYN Associates - Midwood in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone - Levit Medical
    1220 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 501-0119
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
  2. 2
    NYU Langone OB/GYN Associates - Cobble Hill
    97 Amity St # 11, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (929) 455-2500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Amenorrhea
Atrophic Vaginitis
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Amenorrhea
Atrophic Vaginitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pepperman?

    Apr 29, 2022
    Dr. Adam Pepperman provides personalized care combined with knowledge, expertise and dedication. I hereby give Dr. Petterman an A++ rating and a five star review based on our level of satisfaction with his practice, his associates and his compassionate team. Looking forward to utilizing him once again and getting in to see him asap.
    — Apr 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Adam Pepperman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Adam Pepperman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pepperman to family and friends

    Dr. Pepperman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pepperman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Adam Pepperman, MD.

    About Dr. Adam Pepperman, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144648635
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Pepperman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pepperman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pepperman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pepperman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pepperman works at NYU Langone OB/GYN Associates - Midwood in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pepperman’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pepperman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pepperman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pepperman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pepperman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Adam Pepperman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.