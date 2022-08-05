Dr. Adam Pearl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Pearl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Pearl, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Pearl works at
Locations
Connecticut Ear Nose & Throat Medical and Surgical Specialists15 Corporate Dr Ste 2-8, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 452-7081
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The perfect combination of expertise, skill and compassion. Patient centric. Puts one at ease . Great office environment. Experienced team, true professionals. Recommend highly to anyone in need of ENT care.
About Dr. Adam Pearl, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1912932385
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearl has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.