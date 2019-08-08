Dr. Adam Pass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Pass, MD
Dr. Adam Pass, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.
Aiello Eyecare Associates PC8723 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 836-1779
Anthony J. Inverno MD95 WESTFIELD AVE, Clark, NJ 07066 Directions (732) 381-5555
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
Dr. Pass is very professional, courteous and pleasant. His examination was very thorough and Dr. Pass took the time to explain my condition. The office staff is very professional and helpful.
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
Dr. Pass has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pass has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pass speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pass.
