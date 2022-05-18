Overview

Dr. Adam Parsons, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Management, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston.



Dr. Parsons works at UT Physicians Internal Medicine in Houston, TX with other offices in Benbrook, TX and Lewisville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.