Dr. Adam Parsons, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Parsons, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Management, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston.
Dr. Parsons works at
Locations
Texas Center for Orthopedic and Spinal Disease6410 Fannin St Ste 600, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (817) 598-0003Thursday8:00am - 12:00pm
Comprehensive Pain Institute9239 Vista Way, Benbrook, TX 76126 Directions (817) 737-3331Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Your Family Medical571 W Main St Ste 120, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (972) 436-7531Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great , listens to you! very nice!
About Dr. Adam Parsons, MD
- Pain Management
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Sports and Spine
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parsons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parsons accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parsons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Parsons has seen patients for Bursitis, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parsons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parsons speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Parsons. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parsons.
