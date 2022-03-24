Dr. Adam Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Parker, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Parker, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Dr. Parker works at
Locations
-
1
SSM Health Medical Group1475 Kisker Rd Ste 200, Saint Charles, MO 63304 Directions (636) 498-5850
-
2
SSM Medical Group12255 De Paul Dr Ste 500, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 209-5180
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parker?
Dr. Adam Parker and SSM Health Medical Group not only embodies undeniable professionalism, compassion, and expertise but is the unprecedented definition of top-notch healthcare. Dr. Parker meticulously confirmed my entire medical history, consulted with my other practitioners, and sagaciously ordered diagnostic tests which led to the discovery of the medical condition that has been at the foundation of my debilitating health. His team went far and beyond by updating me about my test results, providing me with literature about my condition, and recommending the best treatment options. Dr. Parker and SSM Health Medical Group is a distinguished and unrivaled health care team who provides their patients with outstanding health care customized for the individual’s best quality of life.
About Dr. Adam Parker, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1023306040
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parker works at
Dr. Parker has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.