Dr. Adam Olsson, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Adam Olsson, MD is a Registered Nurse in Gig Harbor, WA. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Olsson works at Franciscan Pain Management Clinic at St. Anthony in Gig Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients.

  1. 1
    Franciscan Pain Management Clinic at St. Anthony
    11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 105, Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 03, 2022
Very compassionate kind and really cares
Karen ahart — Oct 03, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Adam Olsson, MD

  • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
  • English
  • Male
  • 1073701173
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

  • Drexel University College of Medicine
  • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

  • St. Anthony Hospital

Dr. Adam Olsson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olsson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Olsson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Olsson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Olsson works at Franciscan Pain Management Clinic at St. Anthony in Gig Harbor, WA. View the full address on Dr. Olsson’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Olsson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olsson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olsson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olsson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

