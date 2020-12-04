Dr. Adam Olscamp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olscamp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Olscamp, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Olscamp, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Post Falls, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northwest Specialty Hospital.
Locations
Northwest Specialty Hospital1593 E Polston Ave, Post Falls, ID 83854 Directions (208) 262-2300Friday7:30am - 5:00pm
Orthopedics Sports institute1233 N Northwood Center Ct, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 457-4211Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Orthopedic Surgery & SPM Clinic750 N Syringa St Ste 101, Post Falls, ID 83854 Directions (208) 262-0156
Orthopedic Surgery Sports Medcn850 W Ironwood Dr Ste 202, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 664-2175
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Olscamp replaced a hip for me in July. I had a quick recovery and highly recommend this office and surgeon. The hospital in Post Falls was a 5 star experience and I was grateful I came from Washington to Idaho to get this performed in a timely manner.
About Dr. Adam Olscamp, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Ohio
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
