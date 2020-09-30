Overview

Dr. Adam Nickel, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Nickel works at Gary W Nickel, MD in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.