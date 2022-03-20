Dr. Nicholas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam Nicholas, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Nicholas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bay City, MI. They completed their residency with Detroit Medical Center
Dr. Nicholas works at
Locations
McLaren Region Psychiatric Associates690 S Trumbull St, Bay City, MI 48708 Directions (989) 922-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Bay Region
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
The care that I received at Serenity Bay Health was exceptional!! Dr Nicholas was thorough and spent the time trying to understand my concerns. The staff were kind and compassionate. Overall great experience!!
About Dr. Adam Nicholas, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1033309950
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Medical Center
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nicholas accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicholas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nicholas works at
Dr. Nicholas has seen patients for Tobacco Use Disorder, Marijuana Addiction and Personality Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nicholas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicholas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicholas.
