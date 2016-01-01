Overview

Dr. Adam Nguyen, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at Family Foot & Ankle Care in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.