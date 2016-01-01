Dr. Adam Nguyen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Nguyen, DPM
Overview
Dr. Adam Nguyen, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Family Foot and Ankle Care Pllc3702 22nd Pl, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 747-4467
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
About Dr. Adam Nguyen, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1891713772
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.