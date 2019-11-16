See All Plastic Surgeons in Mountain Home, AR
Dr. Adam Newman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (21)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. Adam Newman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mountain Home, AR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baxter Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Newman works at Newman MD Plastic Surgery in Mountain Home, AR with other offices in Rogers, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Localized Fat Deposits along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Newman MD Plastic Surgery
    130 E 9th St, Mountain Home, AR 72653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (870) 425-6398
    Newman, MD Plastic Surgery NWA
    3606 W Southern Hills Blvd Ste 102, Rogers, AR 72758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 268-7396

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baxter Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Localized Fat Deposits
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Localized Fat Deposits
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Localized Fat Deposits
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Gynecomastia
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Skin Tumor
Benign Tumor
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Breast Hypoplasia
Burn Injuries
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Ganglion Cyst
Lip Cancer
Liposuction
Myocutaneous Flaps
Neck Liposuction
Plastic Surgical Procedures
Radiesse® Injections
Restylane® Injections
Skin Grafts
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualChoice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 16, 2019
    I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Newman. I started seeing him shortly after he opened his practice in Mountain Home. He is very talented and his personality is just icing on the cake! Great office staff.
    Gobgirl — Nov 16, 2019
    About Dr. Adam Newman, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225042377
    Education & Certifications

    • University Kansas School Med
    • University of Arkansas College of Medicine
    • Drury University, Springfield, Mo
    • Plastic Surgery
