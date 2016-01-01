Dr. Adam Murphy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Murphy, DO
Overview
Dr. Adam Murphy, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Murphy works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Infectious Disease3950 Kresge Way Ste 405, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Baptist Health Hardin
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Adam Murphy, DO
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1922462035
Education & Certifications
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
