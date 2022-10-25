Dr. Murdock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam Murdock, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Adam Murdock, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
North Garland Primary Urgent Care3313 Naaman School Rd Ste 200, Garland, TX 75040 Directions (214) 406-7240
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
I do not have insurance. Dr. Murdock is a God send. He charges $60 and will prescribe enough prescriptions to last you 6 months. I rarely have to wait more than a few minutes in the waiting room before going back to the patient room. I am usually out within 30 minutes or less. I have also never felt rushed. Nurses are nice. Dr. Murdock is very dry, but knowledgeable. He listens to what I had to say and was able to get my blood pressure issues under control. I have recommended him to many of my friends.
- Family Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Dr. Murdock accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murdock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
