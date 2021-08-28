Dr. Adam Mougey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mougey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Mougey, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Mougey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Asante Ashland Community Hospital, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center, Curry General Hospital, Providence Medford Medical Center and Sky Lakes Medical Center.
Locations
Gastroenterology Consultants2860 CREEKSIDE CIR, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 779-8367
Surgery Center of Southern Oregon LLC2798 E Barnett Rd, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 858-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Asante Ashland Community Hospital
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
- Asante Three Rivers Medical Center
- Curry General Hospital
- Providence Medford Medical Center
- Sky Lakes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring. Quickly diagnosed cancer and was able to get treatment quickly. Excellent communication.
About Dr. Adam Mougey, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1255482360
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mougey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mougey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mougey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mougey works at
Dr. Mougey has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hernia and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mougey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mougey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mougey.
