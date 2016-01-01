Dr. Adam Moskowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moskowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Moskowitz, MD
Dr. Adam Moskowitz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.
Arya Gastroenterology Assocs129 Saint Nicholas Ave Fl 1, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Gastroenterology
29 years of experience
English, Hebrew
NPI: 1679652036
- Winthrop University Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Med Center|Winthrop University Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
