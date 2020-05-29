See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in New York, NY
Dr. Adam Morgenthau, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (7)
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adam Morgenthau, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Morgenthau works at Mount Sinai National Jewish Respiratory Institute in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sarcoidosis, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai-National Jewish Health Respiratory Institute
    10 E 102nd St, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sarcoidosis
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Sarcoidosis
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 29, 2020
    I was impressed with his knowledge and care
    Lonnie Morris CNM, ND — May 29, 2020
    About Dr. Adam Morgenthau, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1013986496
    Education & Certifications

    • JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
    • Nrth Shore University Hospital
    • TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Morgenthau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morgenthau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morgenthau works at Mount Sinai National Jewish Respiratory Institute in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Morgenthau’s profile.

    Dr. Morgenthau has seen patients for Sarcoidosis, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgenthau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgenthau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgenthau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgenthau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgenthau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

