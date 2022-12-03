See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Caledonia, MI
Dr. Adam Mitchell, DO

Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
5 (81)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adam Mitchell, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Caledonia, MI. They specialize in Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.

Dr. Mitchell works at Spectrum Family Medicine Caledonia in Caledonia, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Spectrum Family Medicine Caledonia
    9090 S Rodgers Ct SE, Caledonia, MI 49316

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health United Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid

Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Achilles Tendinitis
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Breast Diseases
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Common Cold
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Ear Ache
Ear Disorders
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Erectile Dysfunction
Excessive Sweating
Fever
Foot Conditions
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gout
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Herpes Simplex Infection
HIV Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Knee Disorders
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Liver Function Test
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menstrual Migraine
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Otitis Media
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Pulmonary Disease
Rapid Flu Test
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Disorders
Sinusitis
Skin Infections
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stomach Diseases
Strep Throat
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Thrombosis
Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Screening
Tobacco Use Disorder
Torticollis
Tremor
Ulcer
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
    • Priority Health
    • Trustmark Companies
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • US Health and Life Insurance Company

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 81 ratings
    Patient Ratings (81)
    5 Star
    (76)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 03, 2022
    This was a meet-and-greet, new-client visit.
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Adam Mitchell, DO

    Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
    10 years of experience
    English
    1487913158
    Education & Certifications

    MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Family Practice/OMT
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Mitchell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mitchell works at Spectrum Family Medicine Caledonia in Caledonia, MI. View the full address on Dr. Mitchell’s profile.

    81 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

