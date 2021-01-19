Overview

Dr. Adam Miner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Plano and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Miner works at Promenade Family Medicine in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.