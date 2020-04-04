See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Adam Milman, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (51)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Adam Milman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from U Tel-Aviv, Sackler Sch Med and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Milman works at Family in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Village Medical - Priority Health Group
    2481 Professional Ct, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 382-1599
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Insomnia
Dyslipidemia
Obesity
Insomnia
Dyslipidemia
Obesity

Insomnia
Dyslipidemia
Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Cold Sore
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gonorrhea Infections
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
High Cholesterol
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Interstitial Cystitis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Pulmonary Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Thrombosis
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Torticollis
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Apr 04, 2020
    Here is a doctor who cares for his patients. I'm okay waiting a little past my appointment times because he takes his time with me and my spouse (and I'm assuming the other patients). He is very knowledgeable and has a GREAT bedside manner. He has called up after a sick visit to make sure I'm doing better and is great at knowing which tests to order to make a correct diagnosis. And although this is not from him but one of the PAs, I came in once with pain (pain I had on and off for over 15 years) and the PA sent me right away for an MRI and to a neurosurgeon. My old doc. would only give me RX for pain, but his staff cares enough to find out the cause of pain. I now do not even know the last time I even touched a pain pill after finally having a correct diagnosis, so the source of the pain can be treated.
    About Dr. Adam Milman, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1912021262
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University NV Las Vegas Affil Hosps
    Internship
    • Umc Hosp Of So Nevada
    Medical Education
    • U Tel-Aviv, Sackler Sch Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida
    Dr. Adam Milman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Milman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Milman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Milman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

