Dr. Adam Miller, MD

Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.5 (131)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adam Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Erlanger, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.

Dr. Miller works at Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Erlanger, KY with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ankle Fracture and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Beacon NKY
    600 Rodeo Dr, Erlanger, KY 41018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 354-3700
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Beacon West
    6480 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Beacon Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Ltd
    500 E Business Way Ste A, Cincinnati, OH 45241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 354-3700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Ankle Fracture
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Ankle Fracture
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Leg Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 131 ratings
    Patient Ratings (131)
    5 Star
    (118)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Apr 02, 2022
    Performed surgery on my left foot and has helped me feel better. Very caring and understanding. Highly recommend
    — Apr 02, 2022
    About Dr. Adam Miller, MD

    • Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831366897
    Education & Certifications

    • Union Memorial Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hosp
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    • Orthopedic Surgery
