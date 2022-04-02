Dr. Adam Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Adam Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Erlanger, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Beacon NKY600 Rodeo Dr, Erlanger, KY 41018 Directions (513) 354-3700Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
Beacon West6480 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions
Beacon Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Ltd500 E Business Way Ste A, Cincinnati, OH 45241 Directions (513) 354-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Performed surgery on my left foot and has helped me feel better. Very caring and understanding. Highly recommend
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1831366897
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hosp
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ankle Fracture and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
131 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
