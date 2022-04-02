Overview

Dr. Adam Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Erlanger, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Erlanger, KY with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ankle Fracture and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.