Dr. Adam Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Miller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Locations
Adam R. Miller M.d. P.A.7777 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-8200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miller is very knowledgeable and thorough. He listens to your concerns and is great on explaining things. His staff are wonderful. I would recommend Dr. Miller.
About Dr. Adam Miller, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UTSW Parkland Meml Hosp
- Ucla-Olive View
- David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
- UCLA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Diplopia, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Miller speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
