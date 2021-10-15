See All Ophthalmologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Adam Miller, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Adam Miller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Miller works at Baton Rouge Cardiology Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Adam R. Miller M.d. P.A.
    7777 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 566-8200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diplopia
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Migraine
Diplopia
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Migraine

Treatment frequency



Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Cataract
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis
Keratitis
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Pterygium
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Hemorrhage
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Astigmatism
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eye Test
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery
Glaucoma Surgery
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Intravitreal Injection
Lazy Eye
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Peripheral Iridotomy
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
YAG Laser Capsulotomy
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 15, 2021
    Dr. Miller is very knowledgeable and thorough. He listens to your concerns and is great on explaining things. His staff are wonderful. I would recommend Dr. Miller.
    — Oct 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Adam Miller, MD
    About Dr. Adam Miller, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1679716948
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UTSW Parkland Meml Hosp
    Internship
    • Ucla-Olive View
    Medical Education
    • David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller works at Baton Rouge Cardiology Center in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Miller’s profile.

    Dr. Miller has seen patients for Diplopia, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

