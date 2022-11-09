Overview

Dr. Adam Metzler, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.



Dr. Metzler works at OrthoCincy in Edgewood, KY with other offices in Florence, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.