Dr. Adam Metzler, MD

Hip & Knee Orthopedics
5 (107)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adam Metzler, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.

Dr. Metzler works at OrthoCincy in Edgewood, KY with other offices in Florence, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Commonwealth Orthopaedic Centers Psc
    560 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 301-0655
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    12:45pm - 5:00pm
  2
    Commonwealth Orthopaedic Centers
    8726 US HIGHWAY 42, Florence, KY 41042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 301-2663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain
Joint Pain
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Clavicle Fracture
Knee Dislocation
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Runner's Knee
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Systemic Chondromalacia
Internal Derangement of Knee
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Adhesive Capsulitis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Humerus Fracture
Knee Fracture
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Limb Pain
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Arthritis
Avascular Necrosis
Baker's Cyst
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Fracture
Fracture Care
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
Heel Spur
Herniated Disc
Knee Arthritis
Knee Deformity
Knee Disorders
Knee Injuries
Knee Joint - Varus Deformity
Knee Ligament Injuries
Knee Ligament Rupture
Knee Pain
Knee Tendinitis
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Myelopathy
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Pathological Spine Fracture
Rotator Cuff Injuries
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Sacrum Disorders
Scapular Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Sever's Disease
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Injuries
Shoulder Instability
Shoulder Labral Tear
Shoulder Pain
Shoulder Stabilizations
Spinal Stenosis
Sports Injuries
Sternum Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Trigger Finger
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Work-Related Injuries
Wrist Fracture
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 107 ratings
    Patient Ratings (107)
    5 Star
    (101)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 09, 2022
    Dr. Metzler is a compassionate, professional physician. He is never rushed during the appointment and takes the time to be certain you understand the diagnosis and plan of treatment. He actively listens and is very thorough. My husband is a patient of Dr. Metzler as well. We drive almost an hour to be under his care and it is well worth it. I highly recommend Dr. Metzler
    About Dr. Adam Metzler, MD

    • Hip & Knee Orthopedics
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1841489259
    Education & Certifications

    • Sports Medicine Fellowhsip
    • Unvi Of Cincinnati/ Uc Hsop
    • The University of Cincinnati
    • UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Metzler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metzler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Metzler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Metzler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Metzler has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Metzler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    107 patients have reviewed Dr. Metzler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metzler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metzler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metzler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

