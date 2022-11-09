Dr. Adam Metzler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metzler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Metzler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Metzler, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.
Dr. Metzler works at
Locations
-
1
Commonwealth Orthopaedic Centers Psc560 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 301-0655Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday12:45pm - 5:00pm
-
2
Commonwealth Orthopaedic Centers8726 US HIGHWAY 42, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (859) 301-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Metzler?
Dr. Metzler is a compassionate, professional physician. He is never rushed during the appointment and takes the time to be certain you understand the diagnosis and plan of treatment. He actively listens and is very thorough. My husband is a patient of Dr. Metzler as well. We drive almost an hour to be under his care and it is well worth it. I highly recommend Dr. Metzler
About Dr. Adam Metzler, MD
- Hip & Knee Orthopedics
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1841489259
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine Fellowhsip
- Unvi Of Cincinnati/ Uc Hsop
- The University of Cincinnati
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Metzler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Metzler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Metzler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Metzler works at
Dr. Metzler has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Metzler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
107 patients have reviewed Dr. Metzler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metzler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metzler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metzler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.