Overview

Dr. Adam Mednick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Haven, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Mednick works at The Life Center in North Haven, CT with other offices in Miami, FL and Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.