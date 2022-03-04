Dr. McKenzie has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam McKenzie, DO
Overview
Dr. Adam McKenzie, DO is a Pulmonologist in New Bern, NC.
Dr. McKenzie works at
Locations
New Bern Internal Medicine702 Newman Rd, New Bern, NC 28562 Directions (252) 633-5333
Hospital Affiliations
- CarolinaEast Medical Center
- Carteret Health Care
- Onslow Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had an app’t w/Dr. McKenzie. He was professional,listened to my concerns and examined my breathing. He drew me a diagram of the five issues and how to resolve them. He kept in touch and his staff answered all my concerns and questions when I called.
About Dr. Adam McKenzie, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1639433428
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKenzie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKenzie has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKenzie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McKenzie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenzie.
