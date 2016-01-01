See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bryn Mawr, PA
Dr. Adam McGonigle, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adam McGonigle, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. 

Dr. McGonigle works at Main Line HealthCare in Bryn Mawr, PA with other offices in Broomall, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Main Line Healthcare Adult Medicine in Bryn Mawr
    933 E Haverford Rd Ste 150, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 520-5200
    Broomall Pediatrics
    1991 Sproul Rd Ste 600, Broomall, PA 19008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 565-1293

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Lankenau Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Adam McGonigle, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972033884
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McGonigle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McGonigle has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGonigle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGonigle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGonigle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.