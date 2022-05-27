See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Ogden, UT
Dr. Adam McCormick, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.5 (42)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adam McCormick, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Ogden, UT. They graduated from The Ohio State Univ and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.

Dr. McCormick works at Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of Utah - Ogden in Ogden, UT with other offices in Bountiful, UT and Layton, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of Utah - Ogden
    3590 Harrison Blvd Ste 2, Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5816
  2. 2
    Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of Utah - Bountiful
    469 Medical Dr Ste 202, Bountiful, UT 84010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5815
  3. 3
    Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of Utah - Layton
    2297 N Hill Field Rd Ste A105, Layton, UT 84041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5817

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ogden Regional Medical Center
  • Mckay Dee Hospital

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dento Alveolar Surgery Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaw Cyst
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Jaw Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Adam McCormick, DDS

    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    • English
    • 1144456542
    Education & Certifications

    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • The Ohio State Univ
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam McCormick, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCormick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCormick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCormick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. McCormick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCormick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCormick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCormick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

