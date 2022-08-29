Dr. Adam Mathes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Mathes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Mathes, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenville, SC.
Dr. Mathes works at
Locations
1
Piedmont Spine and Neurosurgical Group P.A.3 Saint Francis Dr Ste 490, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (864) 220-4263
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I had back surgery on May 06, 2021 and after a cautious and calculated delay in my retirement golf game, I can now report that my back is 95% healed. Played my first game this past weekend, and other than my short game, I hit all fairways and most greens in regulation. I am thrilled and grateful to Dr. Mathes, his medical staff (Piedmont Spine and Neurosurgical Group), the office staff, and the great medical team at St. Francis Downtown. I approach my 70th birthday with new vigor, and a much better Back since I was 50. Thank you again Dr Mathes for my new lease on life.
About Dr. Adam Mathes, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1497016778
Frequently Asked Questions
