Dr. Adam Mathes, MD

Neurosurgery
Overview

Dr. Adam Mathes, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. 

Dr. Mathes works at Piedmont Spine and Neurosurgical Group in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Traumatic Brain Injury and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Piedmont Spine and Neurosurgical Group P.A.
    3 Saint Francis Dr Ste 490, Greenville, SC 29601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 220-4263

  • St. Francis Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Low Back Pain
Low Back Pain

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 29, 2022
    I had back surgery on May 06, 2021 and after a cautious and calculated delay in my retirement golf game, I can now report that my back is 95% healed. Played my first game this past weekend, and other than my short game, I hit all fairways and most greens in regulation. I am thrilled and grateful to Dr. Mathes, his medical staff (Piedmont Spine and Neurosurgical Group), the office staff, and the great medical team at St. Francis Downtown. I approach my 70th birthday with new vigor, and a much better Back since I was 50. Thank you again Dr Mathes for my new lease on life.
    M. Walsh — Aug 29, 2022
    About Dr. Adam Mathes, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497016778
