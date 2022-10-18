Dr. Master has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam Master, MD
Dr. Adam Master, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.
Ochsner Clinic Foundation1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-3640
Ochsner Medical Complex-the Grove Lab10310 The Grove Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70836 Directions (225) 761-5200Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
West Bank - Otolaryngology120 Ochsner Blvd Ste 200, Gretna, LA 70056 Directions (504) 595-8270
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is a thorough and extremely knowledgeable physician. I trust his advice and judgment. He is timely, he doesn’t rush the appointment, he answers all questions and he is interested in solving the medical problem. I highly recommend him.
- Neurotology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Master accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Master has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Master has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Master on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Master. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Master.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Master, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Master appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.