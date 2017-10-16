Dr. Adam Martidis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martidis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Martidis, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Martidis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Martidis works at
Locations
Miramar Eye Specialists Medical Group3085 Loma Vista Rd, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 648-3085
Limberg Eye Surgery1270 Peach St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 541-1342
Lynn Eye Medical Group2230 Lynn Rd Ste 102, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 495-0458Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Miramar Eye Specialists Med Grp1901 Solar Dr Ste 155, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions (805) 648-3085
Miramar Eye Specialists Medical Group751 E Daily Dr Ste 110, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 987-8705
- 6 959 Las Tablas Rd Ste B4, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 434-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Martidis is amazing. He’s thoughtful, patient, stays with you to answer all your questions without making you feel like he’s rushing you out of the room, and he’s very good at his job. I have a genetic predisposition to retinal problems and he’s never given up on me. I never feel like I’m being pushed into any procedures, but he also approaches things with a positive attitude. Staff is polite and friendly too!
About Dr. Adam Martidis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881697910
Education & Certifications
- Tufts U/New England Eye Center
- Indiana University
- Mercy Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
