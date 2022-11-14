See All Otolaryngologists in Exton, PA
Dr. Adam Mariotti, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3 (11)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adam Mariotti, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.

Dr. Mariotti works at ENT Associates Chester County in Exton, PA with other offices in West Chester, PA and Coatesville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ENT Associates Chester County
    111 Arrandale Blvd, Exton, PA 19341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 363-2532
  2. 2
    Ob Hospitalist Group at Chester County Hospital
    701 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA 19380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 431-5000
  3. 3
    Brandywine Hospital
    201 Reeceville Rd, Coatesville, PA 19320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 363-2532
  4. 4
    Entacc - West Chester
    200 Willowbrook Ln Ste 240, West Chester, PA 19382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 363-2532

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chester County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Earwax Buildup
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling

Treatment frequency



Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 14, 2022
    I had benign positional vertigo paroxysmal vertigo. Dr. Mariotti and Dr. Reavell dealt with it over two visits and cured the vertigo.
    Henry A. — Nov 14, 2022
    About Dr. Adam Mariotti, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184884298
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Loyola University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    Undergraduate School
    • Univ. Of Pennsylvania
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Mariotti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mariotti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mariotti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mariotti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mariotti has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mariotti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mariotti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mariotti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mariotti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mariotti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

