Dr. Adam Maghrabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maghrabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Maghrabi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Maghrabi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University of Tripoli Medical College and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center.
Dr. Maghrabi works at
Locations
-
1
Statland Medical Group12140 Nall Ave Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 386-3063Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maghrabi?
He explained everything clearly to me. Is a very pleasant doctor I would refer him to any of my friends with Thyroid issues He even printed out a copy of all my most recent lab results!
About Dr. Adam Maghrabi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1447488671
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation|Saint Vincent Medical Center|University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
- Marshall University|Marshall University Joan C Edwards School of Medicine - Huntington, WV
- University of Tripoli Medical College
- University of Tripoli Medical College
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maghrabi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maghrabi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maghrabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maghrabi works at
Dr. Maghrabi has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypoglycemia and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maghrabi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
196 patients have reviewed Dr. Maghrabi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maghrabi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maghrabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maghrabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.