Overview

Dr. Adam Mabe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They completed their fellowship with University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery



Dr. Mabe works at Fort Sanders Womens Specialists in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Oak Ridge, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.