Dr. Adam Lyon, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Fishers, IN. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine, Detroit, Mi and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson and Ascension St. Vincent Fishers.



Dr. Lyon works at Central Indiana Orthopedics in Fishers, IN with other offices in Anderson, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Limb Pain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.