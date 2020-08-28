Dr. Adam Lyko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Lyko, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Lyko, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Post Falls, ID. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Loma Linda School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bonner General Hospital and Kootenai Health.
Dr. Lyko works at
Locations
Selkirk Endocrinology1125 E Polston Ave Ste B, Post Falls, ID 83854 Directions (208) 758-0075
Hospital Affiliations
- Bonner General Hospital
- Kootenai Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Office staff is friendly and helpful. Wait time, including that in the lobby is brief, before you see the doctor. Disabled parking is excellently located at the front door, and office staff helps you with opening door when needed. The doctor has helped me with getting my diabetes in control.
About Dr. Adam Lyko, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1659485332
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Loma Linda School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyko.
