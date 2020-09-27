Dr. Luka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam Luka, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Luka, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.
Dr. Luka works at
Locations
Ochsner Medical Center1514 Jefferson Hwy Fl 10, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-3917
Hospital Affiliations
- Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
He takes his time with you and explains everything. He encourages you to ask questions.
About Dr. Adam Luka, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 9 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1811239320
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Luka has seen patients for Diplopia, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Luka speaks Polish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Luka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.