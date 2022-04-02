Dr. Adam Luchey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luchey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Luchey, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Adam Luchey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Uha Family Medicine Lab1 Stadium Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4890
I read all the positive reviews before seeing Dr. Luchey. I have to say, he lived up to the expectations and then some like others have said before. He took extra time, answered all of my questions and that of my husband. Called me the day before surgery, talked to my husband after he took out my bladder, and called to check on me after I was sent home from the hospital. Just an amazing experience.
- 15 years of experience
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Luchey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luchey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luchey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Luchey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luchey.
