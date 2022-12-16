Dr. Adam Luber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Luber, MD
Dr. Adam Luber, MD is a Dermatologist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine Tucson AZ and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Southwest Skin Specialists Phoenix Tatum Blvd11130 N Tatum Blvd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (602) 494-1817Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Southwest Skin Specialists Phoenix Biltmore4400 N 32nd St Ste 140, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 445-5565Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Southwest Skin Specialists Scottsdale10200 N 92nd St Ste 205, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (602) 494-0116Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
There's not another physician's office in my life that runs as smooth and effortless (and on time) as Southwest Skin Specialists. That's a testament to all doctors, including Dr. Luber. He's quick while still thorough and makes me confident that my skin is healthy and cancer free!
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center/ Phoenix Va
- University of Arizona College of Medicine Tucson AZ
- Washington University
Dr. Luber has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luber has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dermatitis Due to Drugs and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
394 patients have reviewed Dr. Luber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luber.
