Overview

Dr. Adam Lourie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austell, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Lourie works at Wellstar Cardiovascular Medicine in Austell, GA with other offices in Douglasville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease, Pericarditis and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.