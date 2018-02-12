Dr. Adam Lourie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lourie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Lourie, MD
Dr. Adam Lourie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austell, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Ravi Edupuganti MD1700 Hospital South Dr Ste 409, Austell, GA 30106 Directions (770) 732-9100
Adam Lourie6001 Professional Pkwy, Douglasville, GA 30134 Directions (678) 715-5080
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I really appreciate Dr. Lourie's bedside manner, his eye contact and his knowledge base. He speaks to us as one who cares and one who listens, contemplates and makes wise decisions. I will recommend him to my loved ones.
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1124074331
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Lourie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lourie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lourie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lourie has seen patients for Pericardial Disease, Pericarditis and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lourie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lourie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lourie.
