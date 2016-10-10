Dr. Adam Locketz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Locketz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Locketz, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Locketz, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Apple Valley, MN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with North Memorial Health.
Dr. Locketz works at
Locations
South East Metro7275 147th St W Ste 104, Apple Valley, MN 55124 Directions (952) 435-6447
TimeWise Medical4723 Clark Ave, White Bear Lake, MN 55110 Directions (952) 435-6447
Integrative Health LLC988 Inwood Ave N, Oakdale, MN 55128 Directions (651) 333-9133
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- America's Health Insurance Plans
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medica
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Caring, Compassionate & very inteligent!
About Dr. Adam Locketz, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- U Wis Madison
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Locketz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Locketz accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Locketz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Locketz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Locketz.
