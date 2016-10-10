See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Apple Valley, MN
Dr. Adam Locketz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Adam Locketz, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (34)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Adam Locketz, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Apple Valley, MN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with North Memorial Health.

Dr. Locketz works at TimeWise Medical, Ltd. in Apple Valley, MN with other offices in White Bear Lake, MN and Oakdale, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jacob Mirman, MD
Dr. Jacob Mirman, MD
10 (431)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    South East Metro
    7275 147th St W Ste 104, Apple Valley, MN 55124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 435-6447
  2. 2
    TimeWise Medical
    4723 Clark Ave, White Bear Lake, MN 55110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 435-6447
  3. 3
    Integrative Health LLC
    988 Inwood Ave N, Oakdale, MN 55128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 333-9133

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Memorial Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction Treatment
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Elbow Pain
Addiction Treatment
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Elbow Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Opioid Antagonist Therapy Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • America's Health Insurance Plans
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Locketz?

    Oct 10, 2016
    Caring, Compassionate & very inteligent!
    Mandy in Duluth, MN — Oct 10, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Adam Locketz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Adam Locketz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Locketz to family and friends

    Dr. Locketz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Locketz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Adam Locketz, MD.

    About Dr. Adam Locketz, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457325540
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • U Wis Madison
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Locketz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Locketz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Locketz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Locketz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Locketz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Locketz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Locketz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Locketz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Adam Locketz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.